Purdue Pharma, US states agree to new opioid settlement

By GEOFF MULVIHILL and JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and U.S. states have agreed to a new settlement of opioid lawsuits. The deal reached Thursday would require members of the Sackler family who own the drugmaker to pay $5.5 billion to $6 billion in cash. That’s at least $1.2 billion more than previously agreed on. They also apologized. In exchange, they’ll be protected from lawsuits. A bankruptcy judge must still approve the deal. The company, family, most states and other groups had reached a deal last year. But some states opposed it because they say it didn’t do enough to hold the Sacklers accountable. A judge rejected it on appeal.