Russian lawmakers approve prison for ‘fake’ war reports

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH

Associated Press

DUSSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Russians could face prison sentences of up to 15 years for spreading information that goes against the government’s position on the war in Ukraine. The move Friday came as Russian authorities blocked access to foreign media that publish in Russian. The Russian parliament voted unanimously Friday to approve a draft law criminalizing the intentional spreading of what Russia deems to be “fake” reports about the war. Russian authorities have repeatedly decried reports of Russian military setbacks or civilian deaths in Ukraine as “fake” news. The blocks affect the BBC, the U.S. government-funded Voice of America and Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, German broadcaster Deutsche Welle and Latvia-based website Meduza.