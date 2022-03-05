New offices for the hybrid era? Many companies are on board

By JOSH FUNK

AP Business Writer

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Building a gleaming new headquarters at a time when more and more people are working from home may not seem to make sense. But many companies are recommitting to office space and moving forward with major projects. That’s because they believe working in person is better for collaboration and training younger employees. Businesses like Mutual of Omaha, Walmart and JP Morgan are building new headquarters even though they’ll likely give workers more flexibility to work from home. They’re just adjusting their plans to reflect that offices may become spots that workers visit primarily to collaborate with others, instead of places where they toil all day, every day.