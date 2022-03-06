China seeing new surge in cases despite ‘zero tolerance’

BEIJING (AP) — China is seeing a new surge in COVID-19 cases across the vast country, despite its draconian “zero tolerance” approach to dealing with outbreaks. The mainland reported 214 new cases of infection on Monday reported over the previous 24 hours. The southern province of Guangdong, which borders Hong Kong, reported the most cases at 69. Hong Kong has been recording tens of thousands of cases per day. No new cases were reported in Beijing, which was largely back to normal. In his annual report to the national legislature Saturday, Premier Li Keqiang said China needs to “constantly refine epidemic containment” but gave no indication Beijing might ease its “zero tolerance” strategy.