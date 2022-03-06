Housing advocates seek funding to repeal California law

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers are trying again to get rid of the nation’s only law that lets voters veto public housing projects. The law was added to the state constitution in 1950 as a way to keep Black families out of white neighborhoods. The latest attempt to repeal the law requires voter approval and has a lot of support. But it has hit a snag because supporters haven’t found someone willing to pay for a statewide campaign to persuade people to vote for it. Such campaigns often cost $20 million or more. The proposal has no formal, organized opposition.