Minneapolis teachers set to walk off job Tuesday

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Teachers in the Minneapolis School District said they would go on strike Tuesday after failing to reach agreement on a new contract. It’s a move that will idle some 29,000 students in one of Minnesota’s largest school districts. Meanwhile, the teachers in neighboring St. Paul reached a deal late Monday to avert their own strike. The issues in the two districts were largely the same: wages, classroom sizes and mental health supports for students. St. Paul teachers said they made gains in their deal. Officials in the Minneapolis district pledged to keep bargaining in hopes of limiting the duration of the strike.