UK government denies giving cool welcome to Ukraine refugees

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has defended his government’s treatment of Ukrainians fleeing war, after France accused U.K. authorities of “inhumane” behavior towards the refugees. Johnson said Britain was being “very, very generous” but would not have “a system where people can come into the U.K. without any checks or any controls at all.” Britain says it expects to take in as many as 200,000 displaced Ukrainians. But very few have managed to reach Britain so far. French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin claimed hundreds of Ukrainian refugees in the English Channel port of Calais had been turned away, and called that “a bit inhumane.” Home Secretary Priti Patel denied Britain was turning anyone away.