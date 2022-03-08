Apple’s new budget iPhone will be faster and more expensive

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple on Tuesday unveiled a new version of its budget-priced iPhone that’s capable of connecting to ultrafast 5G wireless networks, an upgrade that has been available on the company’s upscale models for more than a year. The latest iPhone SE marks the first upgrade to the bare-bones version of Apple’s most popular product in nearly two years. In the latest sign of the inflationary pressures that have been roiling the economy, the new iPhone SE will sell for $429. That’s an 8% increase from $399 price tag for the last version that came out nearly two years ago.