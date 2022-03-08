Berliners open their hearts, homes to those fleeing Ukraine

By KERSTIN SOPKE and FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Tens of thousands of people fleeing the war in Ukraine have been arriving in Berlin. Many of those coming to the German capital are staying in private accommodations with friends, relatives or volunteer hosts. Among them is Emmanuel Oyedele, a Nigerian student who is being put up along with his brother and two friends by a German tech entrepreneur. City officials have welcomed the solidarity shown by Berliners so far but warn that long-term solutions are needed, too. The U.N. says the number of people who have already fled Ukraine has reached 2 million and many more are still trying to leave amid the ongoing war.