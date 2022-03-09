Americans in Japanese prison in Ghosn escape seek to go home

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Two Americans imprisoned in Japan for helping former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn avoid trial and escape to Lebanon are hoping to serve the rest of their time in the U.S. Paul Kelly, the attorney for Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor, said the elder man was suffering from serious back pain and frostbite. The U.S. Justice Department has requested the Taylors, who were convicted in the same trial, be transferred to a U.S. prison. Japan’s Justice Ministry must agree for the transfer to be carried out. The ministry had no immediate comment. Ghosn fled to Lebanon in late 2019, hiding in a music instrument box aboard a private jet.