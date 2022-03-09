New Zealand to merge public TV and radio as audiences shift

By NICK PERRY

Associated Press

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s government says it will merge its public television and radio broadcasters into a single new organization it hopes will be better placed to reach younger audiences. It noted the rapid changes taking place in how people consume news and entertainment. The merger represents a major shakeup to the nation’s media landscape, potentially affecting about 1,000 employees across TVNZ and RNZ. The two broadcasters have been dominant players for decades, often setting the news agenda and providing shared cultural moments. The new organization is likely to have an increased focus on growth areas like on-demand video, online news and podcasts.