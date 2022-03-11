Democrats say Spirit-Frontier merger could boost airfares

WASHINGTON (AP) — Several congressional Democrats are raising doubts about the proposed merger of Frontier and Spirit airlines. They said it would reduce competition among budget airlines and lead to higher airfares. They want the Biden administration to examine the deal closely and consider blocking it on antitrust grounds. The group of lawmakers raising objections to the merger includes Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The Justice Department and the Transportation Department said Friday they had received the lawmakers’ message, but they declined further comment.