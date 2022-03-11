UN: War in Ukraine to hurt poor nations importing grain

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization is warning that poorer countries in northern Africa, Asia and the Middle East that depend heavily on wheat imports risk suffering significant food security because of Russia’s war in Ukraine. A report from the agency Friday noted that Ukraine and Russia together account for one-third of global grain exports. The conflict risks driving up already soaring food prices globally. The U.N. agency noted that Russia is the lead producer of fertilizer, and a key fertilizer component has jumped more than threefold in price in the past 12 months.