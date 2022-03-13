Trial set to consider approval of Boy Scouts bankruptcy plan

By RANDALL CHASE

Associated Press

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A trial to determine whether the Boy Scouts of America’s proposed reorganization plan should be approved is beginning more than two years after it sought bankruptcy protection amid an onslaught of child sex abuse allegations. The trial starts Monday and is expected to last several weeks as attorneys and witnesses battle over a host of complex issues. They include insurance rights, liability releases and the value of some 80,000 child sex abuse claims. The reorganization plan includes contributions from the BSA, its roughly 250 local councils, insurance companies and others into a victims compensation fund of more than $2.6 billion. In return for the contributions, the parties would be released from any further liability for Scouting-related abuse claims.