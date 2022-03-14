Dubai’s state-owned water, power utility plans public offer

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The state-owned utility in Dubai has announced plans to list a sliver of its worth on the emirate’s stock exchange. The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority said Tuesday it would offer 3.25 billion shares on the stock market, which it put as equivalent to 6.5% of its overall worth. It did not provide an initial price for the shares. Dubai is home to 3.5 million people and has seen a surge of interest as the sheikhdom weathered the coronavirus pandemic and kept its vital tourism and real estate markets afloat.