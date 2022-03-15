Legal services nonprofits aid those struggling to keep homes

By KRISTEN GRIFFITH of The Chronicle of Philanthropy

Maryland Volunteer Lawyers Service, Community Legal Services of Philadelphia, and other nonprofit groups in cities with high percentages of low-income homeowners have helped thousands at risk of losing their homes due to unpaid property taxes. Legal nonprofits help homeowners by providing free legal assistance, helping them get tax credits to lower their taxes, and working to reduce taxes on properties that are assessed higher than they’re valued. Working with advocacy groups and governments, the legal groups also push for legislative and systemic changes to address a growing problem made worse during the COVID-19 pandemic. Without the legal assistance, many low-income homeowners could lose their houses.