Biden’s China ‘pivot’ complicated by Russia’s war in Ukraine

By AAMER MADHANI and CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Joe Biden set out to be the U.S. president who finally completed the “Asia pivot,” Washington lingo for a long sought adjustment of U.S. foreign policy to better reflect the rise of China. But the president’s ongoing recalibration has been jarred by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, although it remains to be seen if it will be set off course. China’s government has vacillated between a full embrace and more measured responses as Russian President Vladimir Putin prosecutes his war against Ukraine. Now, the Biden administration faces a new looming question: How do you bolster allies on NATO’s eastern flank without missing a beat on China?