Big batch of solar energy projects approved in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Dominion Energy has received regulatory approval in Virginia for a series of solar projects expected to generate enough power to light up 250,000 homes. The State Corporation Commission approved the plan Tuesday. Dominion said the projects will result in a monthly rate increase of about $1.13 for the average residential customer. Dominion estimates the projects will also generate more than $880 million in economic benefits across Virginia and support nearly 4,200 jobs. Collectively, the projects will generate nearly 1,000 megawatts of electricity. For comparison sake, Dominion’s nuclear-powered North Anna station generates about 1,800 megawatts.