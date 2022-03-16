Elizabeth Holmes’ ex-lover, business partner faces own trial

By MICHAEL LIEDTKE

AP Technology Writer

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, the jilted lover and business partner of former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, will finally get a chance to defend himself against allegations that he was her accomplice in a Silicon Valley ruse revolving around a ballyhooed blood-testing technology that flopped. Opening statements in Balwani’s trial are scheduled for Wednesday in the same San Jose, California, courtroom where a jury found Holmes guilty of investor fraud and conspiracy in January. Holmes is now free on bail while awaiting her sentencing in September, raising speculation over whether she may agree to testify against Balwani during his trial.