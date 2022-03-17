Canada says no test results needed for vaccinated travelers

By JIM MORRIS

Associated Press

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Canadian government’s announcement it is dropping the requirement for vaccinated travelers to show a negative COVID-19 test result to enter the country was greeted with relief by tourism and business groups on both sides of the border Thursday. Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said tests will no longer be needed beginning April 1. Currently, fully vaccinated travelers entering Canada must present proof of a negative result from a professionally administered antigen test. The antigen test replaced the more costly and time-consuming molecular test in February.