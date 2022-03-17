Ever Forward’s hull undamaged after Chesapeake Bay grounding

BALTIMORE (AP) — The operator of a cargo ship that ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay says the Ever Forward’s hull wasn’t damaged and there’s no fuel leakage. Evergreen said in an update Thursday that it arranged for divers to inspect the ship and its propeller and rudder are fully functional. The U.S. Coast Guard says the Ever Forward was headed from the Port of Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia, when it ran aground Sunday night. Salvor Donjon Smit is joining the rescue operation and Evergreen says experts are assessing the vessel’s grounding condition, the weight of its cargo and the tidal range at the location as they plan to refloat the vessel. It’s not clear how long that will take.