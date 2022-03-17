Labor board seeks to force Amazon to reinstate fired worker

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal labor board is seeking the reinstatement of an Amazon employee who was fired after leading a protest in the early days of the pandemic calling for the company to do more to protect workers against COVID-19. Gerald Bryson worked at an Amazon warehouse in the New York borough of Staten Island. He helped lead the protest outside a warehouse in April 2020 and participated in others the month prior. Bryson’s attorney Frank Kearl said that while off the job during the April protest, Bryson got into a dispute with another worker. Kearl says Amazon later fired him for violating its vulgar-language policy. Amazon has said Bryson was witnessed by other employees bullying and intimidating a female employee. It did not immediately reply to a request for comment on Thursday.