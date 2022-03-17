Skip to Content
Lebanon arrests brother of embattled central bank chief

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency says the brother of the country’s central bank governor has been arrested on suspicion of money laundering and illicit enrichment. Thursday’s report says a Mount Lebanon district court judge has questioned Raja Salameh for several hours before his arrest. The suit against Salameh was filed by a group of lawyers who accuse him of corruption. The move comes two months after the same judge imposed a travel ban and froze some assets of the central bank governor, who is accused of corruption and dereliction of duties during Lebanon’s unprecedented economic meltdown.

