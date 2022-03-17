Russia says it transferred bond payment to avoid default

LONDON (AP) — Russia’s Finance Ministry said it transferred a $117 million bond interest payment in an attempt to avoid a default on government debt but left it open if the money actually reached foreign investors by the deadline. A ministry statement carried on Russian state media said Thursday the money had been transferred to an account at Citibank in London and that the ministry would make a statement later on the results of the transfer. Citibank had no comment. The payment due Wednesday would be the first on foreign currency debt since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. Russia is facing constraints on its finances because of Western sanctions.