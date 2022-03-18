2nd Amazon warehouse in NYC to hold union election in April

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal labor board says a second Amazon warehouse in the New York City borough of Staten Island will have a union election in April. In-person voting will be held at the facility known as LDJ5 everyday from April 25-29, except for April 26. The count is expected to occur on May 2. Amazon is already facing another in-person union vote March 25-30 at JFK8, a separate warehouse neighboring LDJ5. An organization called the Amazon Labor Union is leading the union effort at both warehouses. Employees at a company warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, are also currently casting mail ballots for another union election.