Dubai’s busy airport to shut one runway for overhaul

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai’s main airport, the world’s busiest for international travel, says it will overhaul one of its two runways for 45 days, starting in May. The closure was announced on Tuesday will likely leading to flight reductions ahead of the traditional start of the summer season. The shutdown of the northern runway, part of a project to upgrade the airfield to ensure “safety and efficient operations,” will begin on May 9 and last until June 22. To reduce delays and disruption, some carriers will redirect flights to Al Maktoum International at Dubai World Central, the Gulf city’s second airport. Dubai International Airport is home to Emirates, the region’s largest carrier.