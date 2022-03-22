Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 11:27 PM

China’s ZTE says probation ends after clash with Washington

KTVZ

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp. says a U.S. judge has allowed a probation period to end after the company was nearly destroyed in a clash with Washington over its dealings with Iran and North Korea. In 2018, then-President Donald Trump barred ZTE’s access to American components amid rising tension with Beijing over technology and security. ZTE agreed to pay an additional $1 billion, replace its executives and be scrutinized by U.S.-appointed monitors to regain access to U.S. technology. The company sells smartphones and network equipment that use American processor chips and other technology.

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content