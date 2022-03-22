Judge wants names behind bribes in Ohio statehouse scandal

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — A federal judge in Ohio says he wants attorneys for investors in utility giant FirstEnergy Corp. to reveal who from the company paid bribes in an alleged $60 million scheme to win a legislative bailout for two nuclear plants. U.S District Court Judge John Adams on Tuesday told the lawyers he wants the names by noon on Wednesday. He says that the public has a right to know how the political process was so easily corrupted. The order stems from a proposed settlement of lawsuits filed by shareholders on behalf of FirstEnergy against board members and top executives.