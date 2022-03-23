Attorneys: Utility’s ex-CEO planned payments in Ohio scandal

By JOHN SEEWER

Associated Press

Attorneys representing investors in utility giant FirstEnergy Corp. say the company’s former chief executive and a top official were behind the payments in an alleged $60 million corruption scheme. The two attorneys revealed the names in new court documents Wednesday under order from a federal judge. They said former FirstEnergy CEO Chuck Jones and senior vice president Michael Dowling were responsible for the company’s role. Both Jones and Dowling were fired by FirstEnergy in October 2020. Neither have been criminally charged. Jones has long said he did nothing wrong. Messages seeking comment were left with their attorneys.