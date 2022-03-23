EXPLAINER: What are the latest clues in China’s plane crash?

WUZHOU, China (AP) — Add rain to the list of challenges facing Chinese investigators trying to determine why a passenger jet with 132 people on board crashed in a remote forested region this week. The search for the black boxes and any survivors _ a remote possibility at best _ was temporarily suspended Wednesday due to rain on the muddy, charred mountainside. Searchers must climb steep inclines as they fan out in the area, which is surrounded on three sides by mountains and accessible by a dirt road. Recovering the so-called black boxes is key to the investigation.