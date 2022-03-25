UK transport chief vows to reverse illegal ferry firings

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s transport secretary has vowed to force a ferry operator to reverse the illegal firing of almost 800 workers, saying the company’s “brazen and breathtaking” decision to intentionally break the law wouldn’t be allowed to stand. Grant Shapps said he will introduce a package of legislation next week that will force companies like P&O Ferries to pay the U.K. minimum wage at sea, as well as on land. P&O fired 786 seafarers last week and replaced them with crews supplied by a third party in an effort to exploit legal loopholes and slash staff costs.