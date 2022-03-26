Insider Q&A: Ex-Google AI skeptic Timnit Gebru starts anew

By MATT O’BRIEN

AP Technology Writer

When she co-led Google’s Ethical AI team, Timnit Gebru was a prominent insider voice questioning the tech industry’s approach to artificial intelligence. That was before Google pushed her out of the company more than a year ago. Now Gebru is trying to make change from the outside as the founder of the Distributed Artificial Intelligence Research Institute, or DAIR. The new institute focuses on AI research from the perspective of the places and people most likely to experience its harms. Gebru recently spoke with The Associated Press about her work.