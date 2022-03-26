War shakes Europe path to energy independence, climate goals

By FRANK JORDANS, ARITZ PARRA and JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Europe’s most pressing energy policy goal was reducing carbon emissions that cause climate change before Russia’s war in Ukraine. Officials are now fixated on rapidly reducing the continent’s reliance on Russian oil and natural gas. And that means friction between security and climate goals. At least in the short term. Europe will need to burn more coal, produce more oil and build more pipelines and terminals to import fossil fuels from elsewhere to wean itself from Russian energy supplies as quickly as possible . Today’s high fuel prices could help accelerate Europe’s transition away from fossil fuels in the longer term. Experts say the war has served as a reminder that renewable energy isn’t just good for the climate but also for national security.