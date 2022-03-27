Workers strike across India for labor rights, better pay

NEW DELHI (AP) — Millions of workers have begun a two-day strike across India to express their anger at the government’s economic policies and to back demands for improved rights for industrial workers, employees and farmers. Labor unions want the government to provide universal social security cover for workers in unorganized sectors, hike the minimum wage under its employment guarantee program and stop the privatization of public sector banks. The strikers are also demanding the government halt its plans to monetize state assets. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government says privatizing some state-owned banks would overhaul the banking industry and that the asset monetization model will help raise money to boost growth. More than 200 million workers are expected to join the strike.