Commerce inquiry imperils solar industry, advocates say

By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Commerce Department says it is investigating whether imports of solar panels from Southeast Asia are circumventing anti-dumping rules that block imports from China. The decision could dramatically reduce solar imports to the U.S. and undercut President Joe Biden’s ambitious climate goals. Clean energy leaders said the investigation could lead to thousands of layoffs in the domestic solar industry and imperil up to 80% of planned solar projects in the U.S. Such an outcome would jeopardize one of Biden’s top clean energy goals and run counter to his administration’s push for renewable energy such as wind and solar power.