Nobel Peace Prize-winner’s paper closes amid Russia pressure

By The Associated Press

Russia’s leading independent newspaper has suspended operations under pressure from the authorities. It was less than half a year since its editor, Dmitry Muratov, won the Nobel Peace Prize for his paper’s courageous reporting under difficult circumstances. The newspaper, Novaya Gazeta, said it will remain closed for the duration of what it referred to in quotations as Russia’s “special operation” in Ukraine. That is a nod to Russian authorities’ ban on describing what is happening as a “war” or “invasion.” The move came after a second formal warning from the Russian media regulator Roskomnadzor. Months ago, Muratov had been warned by Russian President Vladimir Putin not to use his Nobel Peace Prize as a “shield.”