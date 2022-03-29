For climate migrants in Bangladesh, town offers new life

By JULHAS ALAM

Associated Press

MONGLA, Bangladesh (AP) — A Bangladeshi town stands alone to offer new life to thousands of climate migrants. Mongla, in the southwestern region, is located near the world’s largest mangrove forest Sundarbans. The town was once vulnerable to floods and river erosion. Now it has become more resilient with improved infrastructure against the effects of climate change. Special economic zones provide financial support for the area and jobs for climate migrants. Being forced by climate change to move, both within borders and beyond, is a growing reality expected to accelerate in the decades ahead. Over the next 30 years, scientists say some 143 million people are likely to be uprooted by rising seas, drought, searing temperatures and other climate catastrophes.