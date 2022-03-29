Renewable energy chief: climate goals need ‘radical action’

By FRANK JORDANS

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the International Renewable Energy Agency says “radical action” is needed to shift away from fossil fuels and ensure global warming doesn’t pass dangerous thresholds. A 348-page report published by the agency Tuesday concludes that investments of $5.7 trillion in renewable energy are needed globally each year until 2030 to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord. Currently those emissions are going up, not down. IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera says the energy transition is “far from being on track.” His intergovernmental organization based in Abu Dhabi suggests that investments of $700 billion should be diverted away from the fossil fuel sector annually to avoid creating wells, pipelines and power plants that can’t be used anymore.