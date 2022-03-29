Senate advances controversial Fed nominee on party-line vote

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate on Tuesday agreed to consider the nomination of Lisa Cook for a position on the Federal Reserve’s Board of Governors on a 50-49 party-line vote. The result suggests that there is sufficient support in the Senate to approve Cook, who would be the first Black woman to serve on the Fed’s powerful board in its 108-year history. All 50 Senate Democrats voted in favor, while all Republicans, except for Sen. John Kennedy, from Louisiana, voted against her nomination. Kennedy did not vote.