UK police set to issue fines in ‘partygate’ scandal

LONDON (AP) — British police are getting ready to issue a first batch of fines over parties held by Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s staff during coronavirus lockdowns. The Metropolitan Police declined to confirm reports multiple U.K. media outlets that fines would come as soon as Tuesday. The force said it wouldn’t give “a running commentary” on its investigation. Dozens of politicians and officials have been investigated over allegations that the government flouted the rules that it imposed on the country during the pandemic. Johnson has denied any wrongdoing. But he is alleged to have been at several of the events that are being investigated by the police.