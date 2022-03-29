With war next door, EU is warned on cybersecurity gaps

BRUSSELS (AP) — As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine accelerates European Union defense cooperation, a watchdog says EU institutions face vulnerabilities on another front: cybersecurity. The warning by the European Court of Auditors covers the wide range of EU bodies – from the executive arm based in Brussels to specialist agencies located across Europe – that run the 27-nation bloc’s day-to-day business. The watchdog says cyberattacks against EU bodies are increasing “sharply,” with major incidents jumping more than tenfold between 2018 and 2021. The ECA said the network of EU institutions “has not achieved a level of cyber-preparedness commensurate with the threats.”