Work starts to free Ever Forward stranded in Chesapeake Bay

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tug boats began working to dislodge a stranded container ship Tuesday, more than two weeks after it ran aground in the Chesapeake Bay. From shore, three tug boats could be seen pulling on taut lines attached to the rear of the Ever Forward, sending puffs of smoke into the air. Dozens of people gathered at a park nearby to watch the work Tuesday afternoon. The more than 1,000-foot ship operated by Taiwan-based Evergreen Marine Corp. was headed from Baltimore to Norfolk, Virginia, on March 13 when it ran aground north of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge. Officials have said there were no reports of injuries, damage or pollution.