Mine accident in central Serbia kills 8, injures 18

By RADUL RADOVANOVIC

Associated Press

CITLUK, Serbia (AP) — Serbian authorities say an accident in a mine in central Serbia has killed 8 people and wounded 18 others. The accident in the Soko coal mine happened shortly after 4 a.m. State media RTS reported that part of the mine pit collapsed, releasing the methane gas inside and trapping the miners. Officials said an investigation is underway to determine exactly what happened. The Soko mine, located about 200 kilometers (125 miles) southeast of Belgrade, has had several serious accidents, including one in 1998 that killed 29 miners. Doctors in nearby Aleksinac, where injured miners were brought, said their injuries mostly are not serious.