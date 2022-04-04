Sri Lanka opposition rejects proposed unity government

By KRISHAN FRANCIS

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka’s largest opposition party has rejected the president’s invitation to form a unity government, as protests continue over the country’s worst economic crisis in memory and deepening mistrust in his leadership. All 26 Cabinet ministers handed in their resignations Sunday night after thousands of people defied a state of emergency and curfew and joined protests denouncing the government. President Gotabaya Rajapaksa then invited all parties in Parliament to join his Cabinet to settle the crisis. But the largest opposition group, the United People’s Force, immediately rejected the proposal, saying the president should resign. The decision is likely to result in continued uncertainty and protests, which were held throughout the country on Monday.