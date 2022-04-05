As Ukraine war squeezes energy, UK looks again at fracking

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The British government has ordered scientists to take a new look at the risks of fracking. It comes as soaring fuel prices and squeezed supplies prompt a rethink about the country’s energy supply. Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng asked the British Geological Survey to review the evidence and report by June “on the geological science of shale gas fracturing and the modelling of seismic activity in shale rocks in the U.K.” The government suspended fracking in November 2019 after a series of tremors. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has made countries rethink their energy supplies. Environmental activists said it would be better to develop Britain’s renewable energy sources instead.