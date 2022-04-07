Asian shares mostly higher after tepid gains on Wall Street

By YURI KAGEYAMA

AP Business Writer

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares are mostly higher as investors eye the war in Ukraine and what the world’s central banks might do to keep inflation in check. Benchmarks fell in morning trading but rose later in the afternoon in Tokyo, Seoul and Sydney. In China, shares fell in Hong Kong but rose in Shanghai. Investors have been weighing the latest updates from the U.S. Federal Reserve amid concerns about rising inflation. The Fed has signaled it is prepared to keep raising interest rates and reducing its stockpile of bonds and mortgage-backed securities in order to rein in the highest inflation in 40 years.