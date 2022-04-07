Cyprus to ease COVID measures as summer tourist season nears

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus is moving to ease COVID-19 restrictions as the key summer tourist season approaches, abolishing the outdoor facemask mandate and the obligation to show a recovery or inoculation certificate for work and shopping. Health Minister Michalis Hadjipantela said Thursday that outdoor mask wearing will no longer be compulsory as of Apr. 11. A week later, recovery or inoculation certificates will not be needed for shopping or to go to work — except for employees at nursing homes, clinics and hospitals. Also starting next week, certificates will no longer be required to enter government offices, museums, art galleries, construction sites, bazaars and festivals.