UK Treasury chief pressured to explain wife’s tax status

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s Treasury chief has faced pressure to explain his wife’s tax affairs after she acknowledged taking advantage of rules that allow many foreigners to escape U.K. taxes on their overseas income. The controversy arose after Akshata Murty, the daughter of an Indian billionaire, on Thursday confirmed a newspaper report that she had “non-domicile” tax status. The admission is sensitive because her husband, Chancellor Rishi Sunak, just increased the income taxes most British citizens pay amid a cost-of-living crisis that is squeezing households across the country.