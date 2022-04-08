Chairman of Russian metals company calls for Bucha probe

LONDON (AP) — The board chairman of Russian metals company Rusal has called for an investigation into events in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where Ukrainian officials say Russian troops killed civilians. Rusal Chairman Bernard Zonneveld didn’t address who was responsible or directly say anyone was killed in Bucha, where Ukrainian forces and journalists discovered scores of bodies on streets and in mass graves after Russian troops withdrew. Zonneveld said the reports from Bucha “shocked us” and that “we support an objective and impartial investigation of this crime.” The statement stood out because Russian companies have generally remained silent about the war amid rigorous suppression of opposition by Russian authorities and state-controlled media narratives.