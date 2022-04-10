Musk suggests Twitter changes, including accepting Dogecoin

By ALEX VEIGA

AP Business Writer

As Twitter’s newest board member and largest shareholder, Elon Musk is already floating suggestions for changes he’d like to see on the social media platform. In a series of tweets late Saturday, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said that the social media company should include an “authentication checkmark” as a feature of its Twitter Blue premium subscription service. Musk says the move would “massively expand” the pool of verified user accounts and discourage the proliferation of spam “bot” accounts, making them too expensive to maintain. Musk also suggested Twitter should maybe accept subscription payments in the cryptocurrency Dogecoin.